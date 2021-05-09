Heaver Sky

Day 012

Day 012
Day 12!

I realized reproducing greater designer's work helps me get an insight on how to improve mine.

I will continue building my "technique" library that way.

Inspiration :
https://dribbble.com/shots/15349743-Shoes-App
https://dribbble.com/shots/10173177-Shoes-App
https://dribbble.com/shots/11218741-Nike-Shoes-App-Design
https://dribbble.com/shots/9439568--Social-Share

