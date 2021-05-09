Waqas Khan

The Insightful | Logo Design

Waqas Khan
Waqas Khan
  • Save
The Insightful | Logo Design typography icon design brand identity versatile logo design versatile logo modern clean flat minimalist logo minimalist minimal logos logotype logo design logo
Download color palette

Happy to share the approved logo design for The Insightful.

Waqas Khan
Waqas Khan

More by Waqas Khan

View profile
    • Like