Pankaj Rathod

Analytics Chart | Daily UI Challenge 018

Pankaj Rathod
Pankaj Rathod
  • Save
Analytics Chart | Daily UI Challenge 018 analytics chart ux flat minimal ui app design dailyuichallenge dailyui daily 100 challenge
Download color palette

This is a part of the daily UI challenge I am doing. hope u like it, let me know.

Pankaj Rathod
Pankaj Rathod

More by Pankaj Rathod

View profile
    • Like