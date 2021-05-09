Noa Carmel

Food delivery dashboard

Noa Carmel
Noa Carmel
  • Save
Food delivery dashboard product design figma food delivery dashboard food delivery service food delivery foodie brand design marketing elements shadow modern branding webdesign ux ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribblers!

Last week I made this Food delivery dashboard concept. It's a clean design with lots of fun emojis en elements. Hope you guys like it! 😁

Don’t forget to leave a like and a comment I always appreciate the feedback!

Noa Carmel
Noa Carmel

More by Noa Carmel

View profile
    • Like