Akib Khan

Lekha Coming Soon Poster

Akib Khan
Akib Khan
  • Save
Lekha Coming Soon Poster cover art poster akibrk lekha
Download color palette

A cover for one of my projects, the entire image could not fit due to the image ratio. Its flow of thought in a river.

View all tags
Posted on May 9, 2021
Akib Khan
Akib Khan

More by Akib Khan

View profile
    • Like