Zuzanna Szczepanik

MyStory App Icon Set

Zuzanna Szczepanik
Zuzanna Szczepanik
  • Save
MyStory App Icon Set visual identity icons design icons pack iconset icon design design branding figma illustration ui mobile app icon icons icon set
Download color palette

A set of icons meant for a DNA testing service's mobile & desktop apps.

Zuzanna Szczepanik
Zuzanna Szczepanik

More by Zuzanna Szczepanik

View profile
    • Like