Daily 99. Categories input fields fields field input field inputs input form design form field forms form uxui ux ux ui ux design uxdesign ui ux uiux ui design uidesign ui
Hi everyone.
It's ninety-ninth day of Daily UI. Today I have created Categories Form

You can hire me:
1) Gmail. iliazolotukhin7040@gmail.com
2) Telegram. https://t.me/zolotukhinUIUX
3) Instagram. ilia_zolotukhin

Press "L" if you like it:)

