Skincare Mobile App Interaction

Skincare Mobile App Interaction design typography ux ui product design productdesign app minimal
Hey guys, this is an interaction for a Skincare Mobile App I designed.
I went for minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.
Hope you guys like it.
Let me know your thoughts and your feedback is highly appreciated.
Thanks !

Posted on May 9, 2021
