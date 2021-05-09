Kevin Nata

Batman Beyond

Kevin Nata
Kevin Nata
  • Save
Batman Beyond adobe lightroom concept design dccomics bruce wayne batman marvel concept character digitalart photomanipulation adobe photoshop fanart
Download color palette

Hi Welcome to my first post in Dribbble, i created this concept character with adobe photoshop cs,06 and then the process was including photo bashing, collor adjusment, and filter and effect.

Kevin Nata
Kevin Nata

More by Kevin Nata

View profile
    • Like