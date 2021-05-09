Waldo Broodrÿk

A start to a snow globe scene

Waldo Broodrÿk
Waldo Broodrÿk
  • Save
A start to a snow globe scene 3d snow globe snowman snow
Download color palette

I'm learning to use Nomadsculpt and am having a lot of fun with different materials

View all tags
Posted on May 9, 2021
Waldo Broodrÿk
Waldo Broodrÿk
Hi there 👋😄

More by Waldo Broodrÿk

View profile
    • Like