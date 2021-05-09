Adrian Dziama

Music player home screen

Adrian Dziama
Adrian Dziama
  • Save
Music player home screen ux music music player concept dark mode light mode music player ui uiux ui app iphone design app design black black and white
Download color palette

The first of three concept screens that I designed for the music player app featuring dark mode :)

Hope you like it
Have a good day :)

Adrian Dziama
Adrian Dziama

More by Adrian Dziama

View profile
    • Like