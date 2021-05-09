Joyce Ndidi

Skincare Mobile App

Today I designed a Skincare Mobile App. I went for minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.
Hope you guys like it.
Let me know your thoughts and your feedback is highly appreciated.
Available for crafting your ideas.
Shoot a mail at - joycendidi@gmail.com
Instagram - joyce_ndidi
Thanks !

Posted on May 9, 2021
