Shojol Islam
Flatastic

Prototype done right in Figma

Shojol Islam
Flatastic
Shojol Islam for Flatastic
Hire Us
  • Save
Prototype done right in Figma advance figma tutorial youtube tutorial youtube advance tutorial advance figma figma prototype smart animate tutorial smart animate prototype hover prototype hover animation after delay tap dag scale smart animate hover prototype tutorial prototype figma tutorial
Download color palette

Some of you might know these already but here you go https://youtu.be/2G9mvFptmdw

Help my youtube channel by subscribing https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB9K_t-BAKcJ1EouE1cjdeA

Press L and show your love.

Flatastic
Flatastic
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Flatastic

View profile
    • Like