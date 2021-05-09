🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Dear Dribbblers!
I am sharing with you UX and UI design for mobile match application which allows users to organize events, like a local football or basketball game, and to rate users based on their activities and interests. Based on geolocation, users can see which users or events are nearby. This can be done by swiping left (no interest) or right (interest). If both users have a match because they have both swiped to the right, there will be the opportunity to chat with each other.
Your feedback is always welcome :)
........................................................................
○ Behance ○ Twitter ○ Instagram ○
Let's get in touch