Dear Dribbblers!

I am sharing with you UX and UI design for mobile match application which allows users to organize events, like a local football or basketball game, and to rate users based on their activities and interests. Based on geolocation, users can see which users or events are nearby. This can be done by swiping left (no interest) or right (interest). If both users have a match because they have both swiped to the right, there will be the opportunity to chat with each other.

Your feedback is always welcome :)

........................................................................

○ Behance ○ Twitter ○ Instagram ○

Let's get in touch