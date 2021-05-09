Aleksandar Mulic ○ MulicDesign

Sporter

Aleksandar Mulic ○ MulicDesign
Aleksandar Mulic ○ MulicDesign
Hire Me
  • Save
Sporter chat app mobile design mobile ui ux design ui design uiux ball interactive design dating app sport app mobile app design adobexd illustrator photoshop logo design graphic design
Sporter chat app mobile design mobile ui ux design ui design uiux ball interactive design dating app sport app mobile app design adobexd illustrator photoshop logo design graphic design
Download color palette
  1. Prezentacija1.jpg
  2. Prezentacija2.jpg

Dear Dribbblers!

I am sharing with you UX and UI design for mobile match application which allows users to organize events, like a local football or basketball game, and to rate users based on their activities and interests. Based on geolocation, users can see which users or events are nearby. This can be done by swiping left (no interest) or right (interest). If both users have a match because they have both swiped to the right, there will be the opportunity to chat with each other.

Your feedback is always welcome :)
........................................................................
BehanceTwitterInstagram

Let's get in touch

Aleksandar Mulic ○ MulicDesign
Aleksandar Mulic ○ MulicDesign
□ Brand Design □ Logo Design □ UI/UX □ Web Design □
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Mulic ○ MulicDesign

View profile
    • Like