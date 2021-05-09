Milan Opsenica

DailyUI 006 - User Profile Page/Screen

Milan Opsenica
Milan Opsenica
  • Save
DailyUI 006 - User Profile Page/Screen mobile ui uxui ux ui app profile design profile page page profile mobile dailyuichallenge 006 dailyui 006 dailyui
Download color palette

Day 006 of DailyUI challenge. Task was to create user profile page/screen.

Milan Opsenica
Milan Opsenica

More by Milan Opsenica

View profile
    • Like