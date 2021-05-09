Melody Hsia

PERSONAL BRAND CARD DESIGN ☺︎

Melody Hsia
Melody Hsia
  • Save
PERSONAL BRAND CARD DESIGN ☺︎ streetart brand concept personal branding business card design brand identity brand design
Download color palette

pocky666 is a personal handle I created (as a joke, mainly) a few years ago. I've always had this idea of turning it into a fun + casual brand concept inspired by street/skater style and I finally birthed this concept! 🌸

Melody Hsia
Melody Hsia

More by Melody Hsia

View profile
    • Like