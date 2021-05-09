IFANOW - Finance, Solved.

Hello Guys,

Her is my new Branding project for IFANOW - Finacne, Solved.

INDIA'S FIRST SOCIAL NETWORK FOR

PERSONAL FINANCE.

For too long, people have simply accepted that finance is stressful.

And that’s simply the way it is. Navigating through complexities,

procedures and worries.

Which is why, IFANOW is looking to change that perspective.

To give finance a makeover, and turn it into something it’s never been before. Fulfilling. Rewarding. And even… enjoyable.

IFANOW an online platform that’s a solution to all things finance. That simplifies the processes and amplifies the benefits.

That works with you, through skilled IFAs, and always for growth. And most importantly, that brings a much-needed sanity to finance in every aspect.