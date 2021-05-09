IFANOW - Finance, Solved.

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Guys,
Her is my new Branding project for IFANOW - Finacne, Solved.
INDIA'S FIRST SOCIAL NETWORK FOR
PERSONAL FINANCE.
For too long, people have simply accepted that finance is stressful.
And that’s simply the way it is. Navigating through complexities,
procedures and worries.
Which is why, IFANOW is looking to change that perspective.
To give finance a makeover, and turn it into something it’s never been before. Fulfilling. Rewarding. And even… enjoyable.
IFANOW an online platform that’s a solution to all things finance. That simplifies the processes and amplifies the benefits.
That works with you, through skilled IFAs, and always for growth. And most importantly, that brings a much-needed sanity to finance in every aspect.