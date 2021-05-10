Zesan

Food Delivery App

Zesan
Zesan
Hire Me
  • Save
Food Delivery App clean app design app ios ux ui mobile app mobile ui eat eating uiux delivery app food design restaurant app food order food app food and drink food
Food Delivery App clean app design app ios ux ui mobile app mobile ui eat eating uiux delivery app food design restaurant app food order food app food and drink food
Download color palette
  1. Comp 1.mp4
  2. 3.jpg
  3. 5.jpg

Mobile App design exploration for Food delivery service. Which one do you like more?
Want to see my design process - https://youtu.be/zaP9Jg2RMtw

For work inquiry?
📩 Email me at arianzesan@gmail.com

More work on :
Behance | Medium

Zesan
Zesan
Crafting design that helps a business stand out
Hire Me

More by Zesan

View profile
    • Like