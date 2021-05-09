Test Hub - Efficient Test Engineering Dashboard

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Software testing involves creation of many test artifacts which gradually become a large number of infinitely scrolling (both horizontal and vertical scroll) excel sheets. These long excel sheets do not fit the regular desktop/laptop screens and are difficult to browse, search and edit. The test matrix and test cases can be simplified to make the workflow more efficient and easy to collaborate.
Test Hub is a place where the entire work flow of software testing sits. From requirements to delivery everything can be accessed in a direct manner instead of having each process at different places - cloud, local, shared folders, and emails.
dineshnanduri.myportfolio.com for more details