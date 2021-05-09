Denys A

PPT Presentation

Denys A
Denys A
Hire Me
  • Save
PPT Presentation dribbble powerpoint modernpowerpointpresentation infograph infographics banner iconset icons graphics presentation template ppt slides pptx presentation design presentation layout ppt template ppt design presentation ppt
Download color palette

Created a presentation deck. Share this deck I've quickly put together for my client.

Full Presentation on Behance

Denys A
Denys A
Freelancer Product Designer / Ready for some cool projects.
Hire Me

More by Denys A

View profile
    • Like