PRAVA is an elite jewelry boutique showcasing only the most meticulously curated collection of diamond ornaments. The goal was to craft a brand identity which is as timeless as a diamond itself. The new brand needed to integrate elements of high fashion, precise craftsmanship, contemporary designs, and exclusivity.

View the project here

https://www.behance.net/gallery/70872261/PRAVA-Brand-Identity-Design

http://thebug.space/#!prava