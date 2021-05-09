Kirtee Shingan

Prava Brand Identity

Kirtee Shingan
Kirtee Shingan
  • Save
Prava Brand Identity typography minimal logo logo design branding
Download color palette

PRAVA is an elite jewelry boutique showcasing only the most meticulously curated collection of diamond ornaments. The goal was to craft a brand identity which is as timeless as a diamond itself. The new brand needed to integrate elements of high fashion, precise craftsmanship, contemporary designs, and exclusivity.

View the project here

https://www.behance.net/gallery/70872261/PRAVA-Brand-Identity-Design

http://thebug.space/#!prava

View all tags
Posted on May 9, 2021
Kirtee Shingan
Kirtee Shingan

More by Kirtee Shingan

View profile
    • Like