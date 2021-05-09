Fowzan Razak

1:1 Virtual Mentorship | Landing Page

Fowzan Razak
Fowzan Razak
  • Save
1:1 Virtual Mentorship | Landing Page minimal simple mentorship dribbble webdesign website web landingpage landing hero uxdesign branding logo ui interface uidesign figma app ux design
Download color palette

Hello Creatives! 👋, ⁣⁣

Here is new design concept 1:1 Mentorship web landing page design. If you want to show some love, press L.

Don't forget to follow me on Dribbble 🏀 Please write your comment to give your feedback. Stay tuned for more shots. 😍

Thanks for watching ❤️

Fowzan Razak
Fowzan Razak

More by Fowzan Razak

View profile
    • Like