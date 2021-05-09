36 Days of Type- 2021

Trending designs to inspire you
Things every 90s kid can relate to and it will surely take you back in time.
Life was simpler and easier then.
Outdoor play time was a thing :)
I use to rush home finish HW(home work) for that evening play time.
Time when worry burden tension were just the words jinki spelling yaad karni hoti thi for dictation.
-- #36daysofnostagia