36 Days of Type- 2021

36 Days of Type- 2021 36daysoftype05 90skid 90sfashion 90s nostalgia art illustrator alphabet lettersillustration letters 36daysoftype08 36daysoftype illustration
Things every 90s kid can relate to and it will surely take you back in time.
Life was simpler and easier then.
Outdoor play time was a thing :)
I use to rush home finish HW(home work) for that evening play time.
Time when worry burden tension were just the words jinki spelling yaad karni hoti thi for dictation.
-- #36daysofnostagia

