Arda Arican

Pizza Side Selection

Arda Arican
Arda Arican
Hire Me
  • Save
Pizza Side Selection ui ux uiux ui checkout add add new selection restaurant pizza menu pizza side order pizza
Pizza Side Selection ui ux uiux ui checkout add add new selection restaurant pizza menu pizza side order pizza
Pizza Side Selection ui ux uiux ui checkout add add new selection restaurant pizza menu pizza side order pizza
Download color palette
  1. Frame 22.png
  2. Frame 23.png
  3. Frame 24.png

User can select option for left half, full, right half or double on the pizza choose easily.

as always if you liked don't forget press to L Cheers.

Press L to high five

Enjoy madebyarda.com

Twitter account.

Arda Arican
Arda Arican
Less talk more action
Hire Me

More by Arda Arican

View profile
    • Like