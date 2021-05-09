Riya Talreja

Daily UI 009 Music Player

Daily UI 009 Music Player @dailyui009 @ui @uidesign @dailyui
Hello!
This is my first attempt with watchOS. I created a music player for apple watch. Hope you like it
Posted on May 9, 2021
