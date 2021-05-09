Kirtee Shingan

Vanilla Smiles Brand Identity

stationary design minimal logo logo logo design branding
Vanilla Smiles is a family oriented dental practice that uses the latest technology to deliver every service from restorative to cosmetic. The objective was to design impactful brand identity which appeals to children & millennials.

Posted on May 9, 2021
