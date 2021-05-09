Divya Kandpal

Home Rental Marketplace App - Onboarding Screens

I designed these onboarding screens as a part of my redesign case study for an online home rental marketplace - Nestaway.
Read the full article here:
https://divyakandpal.medium.com/nestaway-an-online-home-rental-marketplace-app-redesign-ui-ux-case-study-cbedee51c343

