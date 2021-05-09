Water intake tracking app

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Dribbblers,
I designed this water tracking concept app. The whole idea behind the home screen was to give a minimalist screen so that users can easily perform their key action (log in all the drinks) on the app without any confusion.
Do let me know if you like it!