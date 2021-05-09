Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vandini Joshee

Water intake tracking app

Vandini Joshee
Vandini Joshee
  • Save
Water intake tracking app concept app ui design tracking app water water tracker
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers,
I designed this water tracking concept app. The whole idea behind the home screen was to give a minimalist screen so that users can easily perform their key action (log in all the drinks) on the app without any confusion.
Do let me know if you like it!

View all tags
Posted on May 9, 2021
Vandini Joshee
Vandini Joshee

More by Vandini Joshee

View profile
    • Like