DPS Desain

A C Logo

DPS Desain
DPS Desain
  • Save
A C Logo icon minimal modern logo logodesign logo hexa logo branding creative logo logomaker logogram logomark aclogo
Download color palette

Hello World,
My exploration of creating a logo shape that combines the circle shape and the Letter A & C. What do you think?
---
If you want to create amazing work,
please contact : dpsdesain@gmail.com

DPS Desain
DPS Desain

More by DPS Desain

View profile
    • Like