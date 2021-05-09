Pro Plant UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sunday guys 🎉
And today I want to share with you some of the concepts done for a plant app that I'm working on. Hope you will like it! Let me know your opinion.
Follow me on Twitter & LinkedIn.