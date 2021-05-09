Coincept.co

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the first ever UI design project that I have worked on after following a lot of good tutorials. This may not be the best work, but it is definitely a project that I gave my mind and soul a 100% from start to finish.
I have created this using Figma.