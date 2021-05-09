Cupids Touch

I really don't have a good explanation for this one, alright? It started off as a Mothers Day themed illo but somewhere along the way got canted more towards Valentines Day (which I missed too, I think) so now its neither, really? I dont know, maybe it will count for both. Anyways, I thought that Cupids bow and arrow were a bit outdated and underpowered for todays standards. Please do note the sheer self-restraint on display here as I didnt add any secondary or tertiary .,, appliances ... to it and kept it fairly low-key. Not a nuke in sight, I guess it is a day of celebration.

Drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!

All heart,

Reijo