Cupids Touch lovers love hearts missile rockets rocket launch rocket valentine day valentine heart isometric design low poly 3d art diorama isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
I really don't have a good explanation for this one, alright? It started off as a Mothers Day themed illo but somewhere along the way got canted more towards Valentines Day (which I missed too, I think) so now its neither, really? I dont know, maybe it will count for both. Anyways, I thought that Cupids bow and arrow were a bit outdated and underpowered for todays standards. Please do note the sheer self-restraint on display here as I didnt add any secondary or tertiary .,, appliances ... to it and kept it fairly low-key. Not a nuke in sight, I guess it is a day of celebration.

