the cat that greets you

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This illustration was created for the first spread of the comic. The challenge was to create someone cute and funny. Someone who could greet the reader and interest them from the first minute. So I decided to draw a cat that moves its paw funny and calls with it