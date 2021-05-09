Marianna

the cat that greets you

the cat that greets you illustration vector sakura greeting asian cat
This illustration was created for the first spread of the comic. The challenge was to create someone cute and funny. Someone who could greet the reader and interest them from the first minute. So I decided to draw a cat that moves its paw funny and calls with it

Posted on May 9, 2021
