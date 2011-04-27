Simon Birky Hartmann

Project 52.17 - Batman - Study

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Hire Me
  • Save
Project 52.17 - Batman - Study watercolor batman drawing comics project 52 comic book
Download color palette

Holly Batman, he's tougher to draw than I thought.

EDIT: bigger view on SAoS' tumblr.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 27, 2011
Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
Hire Me

More by Simon Birky Hartmann

View profile
    • Like