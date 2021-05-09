Trending designs to inspire you
Logotypes OAK for Stephen Oakley, senior concept artist at Sony Santa Monica. Stephen has worked on projects such as God of War and Evolve.
logos & marks collection №3 https://www.behance.net/gallery/114725455/Logos-Marks-collection-3
High style
Разработал логотипы для Stephen Oakley, старшего концепт художника из Sony Santa Monica. Художник работал над такими проектами, как God of War и Evolve