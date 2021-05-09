Kotinov Baatr

OAK

OAK oakley oak logo modern dark letter typography gothic godofwar gamedeveloper logotype lettering
Logotypes OAK for Stephen Oakley, senior concept artist at Sony Santa Monica. Stephen has worked on projects such as God of War and Evolve.

logos & marks collection №3 https://www.behance.net/gallery/114725455/Logos-Marks-collection-3

Разработал логотипы для Stephen Oakley, старшего концепт художника из Sony Santa Monica. Художник работал над такими проектами, как God of War и Evolve

