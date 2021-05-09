Logotypes OAK for Stephen Oakley, senior concept artist at Sony Santa Monica. Stephen has worked on projects such as God of War and Evolve.

Разработал логотипы для Stephen Oakley, старшего концепт художника из Sony Santa Monica. Художник работал над такими проектами, как God of War и Evolve