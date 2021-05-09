FLAT CHARACTER PREGNANT WOMAN. ADOBE ILLUSTRATOR TUTORIAL

Today is a VERY FEMALE tutorial! Let's draw a flat character of a pregnant girl in Adobe Illustrator!

On May 9 more than 40 countries celebrate "Mother's Day" and I could not pass by this holiday, because I myself am a mother and decided that it would be nice to create such a character of a girl who is expecting a baby and does not know who she is expecting, but already loves the baby very much.

Tutorial link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Wdlb8YQqeo

Come and Learn!

Elena :)))