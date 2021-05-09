Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The next level up is the wireframe. Wireframes include the most basic content and visuals and are usually static. They are often used to help map out the shell of the interface, its screens, and basic information architecture.
The complete project you can see in: https://www.behance.net/dinayahia195