P-shaped logo | brand identity | card design

P-shaped logo | brand identity | card design letterpress print shape elements letters vector cards card design logo illustration graphic design design branding typography minimal
P-shaped logo is made in a minimalistic style with a creative accents to diversify the letter form and catch the eye of a potential buyer. It can also be used as a poster or a separate illustration

