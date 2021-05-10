Kevin Dukkon
Haystack - User Settings
Hey all,

happy to share some screens around the user settings. We solved this within a modal to not distract the user too far from the main UI and to navigate faster within the tool.

Haystack is today’s modern employee intranet. The software helps companies connect their workforce by streamlining internal communications and forging employee connections.

Services we provided:
— User Interface design
— Interaction design
— Motion design
— Product design
 — UX research
 — Product research
 — Social Media assets design
— Website design
— Website development

