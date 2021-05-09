Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Modal window from Bridge Repairman game

Modal window from Bridge Repairman game cartoon repairman repairman learning app game development game design cartoon game cartoon style game art cartoonish ui ux game ui design ui design cartoon character game modal game ui ui modal design modal window modal box modal
🔧👷 Modal window with a word to practice from Bridge Repairman/Hídjavító showing assets, cartoon repairman character and UI I've designed for this grammar game.

Press L if you like it and stay tuned for additional game art shots! 😉

Find out more:
🎮 Spec Learn/Ügyesedni games on Google Play

facebook | instagram | behance | deviantart | bloodlust comics

