Monogram MS Montesa Style

Monogram MS Montesa Style modern logo luxury logo lettermark minimal monogram icon logos logodesign logo branding
The concept of this logo is to combine the initials of the Motesa Style brand, namely M and S. In this logo I make it as simple as possible and make it look elegant and trendy. Of course the color selection is also very important to give the impression of luxury, therefore I chose gold color to create a luxurious and purple to create sweet impression.

