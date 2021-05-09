Fleur Sauvage floral boutique logo in nude shades | Logo identit

Trending designs to inspire you
Fleur Sauvage Flower Boutique (From French — wild flower)
Name: Fleur Sauvage
Descriptor: flower boutique
Location: Moscow
Audience: affluent men aged 30 to 40
The interior of a flower boutique looks more like a contemporary art gallery than a flower shop. Florists design bouquets individually for each client. Special attention is paid to the freshness of the flowers and the packaging of the bouquets themselves. The hat boxes are covered with velvet or silk. In addition to the bouquet, you can buy handmade chocolate or champagne. The price of the bouquet starts from $300