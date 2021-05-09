Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Auto Home Logo designs design branding vector modern minimal logodesigns logo icon flatdesign
Autohome is a automation/ solar service provider based in Kerala. I've incorporated a roof element to represent home and plug element to represent automation in the logo.

Posted on May 9, 2021
