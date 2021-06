040 - Boarding Pass

This shot is part of a #DailyUI Feedback series where I provide feedback on designs as well as design a concept addressing the issues mentioned in the feedback.

#DailyUI Feedback 036-040: https://medium.com/dailyui-feedback/dailyui-feedback-036-040-32939bddb2dc

Original Tweet: https://twitter.com/suidesignerk/status/1391292230195814406

Figma Community: https://www.figma.com/community/file/973196367504764177