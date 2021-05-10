Yuka Highbridge

Gmail Icon Redesign Concept

Gmail Icon Redesign Concept web app concept clean simple email envelope vector branding design icon logo design branding google gmail redesign google design
Gmail Icon Redesign Concept web app concept clean simple email envelope vector branding design icon logo design branding google gmail redesign google design
I wanted to share this concept rebrand for the Gmail icon. I think the current icon looks good, but personally the yellow part bugs me a bit. Also, the current logo lost the element of an envelope shape, so I added it back to my concept. What do you think?

