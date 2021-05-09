Rajeshan Associates Logo

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Darshan K

flat design vector branding minimal modern logodesigns icon flatdesign logo
Rajeshan Associates is a construction company based in Kerala. The logo consists of the letters R and A. The letter A in the logo represents a setsquare which symbolizes designs and calculations.

darspectives@gmail.com

Posted on May 9, 2021
