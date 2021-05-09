Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pokkee iOS App

Pokkee iOS App ios app ios pokemon ui app design
Its a simple iOS App made using Swift and Storyboards in XCode. It uses the h PokeApi to fetch the data of Pokemons and display them.
https://github.com/descifrador17/Pokkee

Posted on May 9, 2021
