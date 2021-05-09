Lanstitut Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Lanstitut is a community of foreign language experts and graduates of various central universities in India. The logo shows a flying bird, a pen, a smiling face and a clock. It represents foreign spaces and ambitions of candidates, education, communication, confidence, passion, professionalism and accuracy.
