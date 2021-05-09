Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Huzoor Logo branding minimal modern vector icon logodesigns logo flatdesign
Huzoor is an Arabian-themed restaurant at Kozhikode, Kerala. Huzoor's logo is one of my personal favorite works, which I enjoyed working on. I was so excited to include a genie character to the logo, once the clients briefed me the project.

Posted on May 9, 2021
