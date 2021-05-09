Huzoor Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Huzoor is an Arabian-themed restaurant at Kozhikode, Kerala. Huzoor's logo is one of my personal favorite works, which I enjoyed working on. I was so excited to include a genie character to the logo, once the clients briefed me the project.
