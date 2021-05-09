Ali Asghar

Logo Design for CREASE

Ali Asghar
Ali Asghar
  • Save
Logo Design for CREASE gradient design vector minimal logo logo design logo illustrator icon branding abstract logo
Download color palette

Logo Design for a hypothetical company. 'CREASE' is a company engaged in the business of Art and Design. I came across this idea after seeing a similar abstract shape on the internet. I studied some days on multiple concepts and ideas and here it is. I hope you'll like it.

Ali Asghar
Ali Asghar

More by Ali Asghar

View profile
    • Like